$189.64 Million in Sales Expected for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report sales of $189.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.00 million. First Midwest Bancorp posted sales of $188.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $756.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.30 million to $783.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $749.12 million, with estimates ranging from $735.20 million to $765.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $182.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,297,000 after buying an additional 1,645,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,880,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $13,920,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,407,000 after buying an additional 813,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,797,000 after buying an additional 579,403 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $11.44 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.33.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.