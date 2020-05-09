$236.17 Million in Sales Expected for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report $236.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $243.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.60 million. Crawford & Company reported sales of $256.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year sales of $959.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $950.11 million to $965.73 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.39 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.46 million. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.09%.

CRD.B has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of CRD.B opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.24 million, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Crawford & Company has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

