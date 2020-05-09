$266.83 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to announce sales of $266.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $271.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.60 million. RingCentral reported sales of $215.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $236.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In other news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total transaction of $1,556,503.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RNG stock opened at $266.73 on Friday. RingCentral has a one year low of $110.34 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.84 and its 200 day moving average is $194.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of -211.69 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

