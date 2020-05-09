$280.19 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to post $280.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.38 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $266.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI opened at $28.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.65. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

