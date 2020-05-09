3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The 3D printing company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDD traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $7.85. 2,482,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,542 shares of company stock worth $125,560 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

