3DCoin Market Capitalization Hits $144,711.97 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $144,711.97 and $33.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wallet Plus X (WPX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CoinHe Token (CHT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000667 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DC is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,477,814 coins and its circulating supply is 70,188,120 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 3DCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

