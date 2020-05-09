$415.24 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will announce sales of $415.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $354.10 million and the highest is $445.40 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $709.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 51,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $94,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 30.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 344,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 27,853 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MUR opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

