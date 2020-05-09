$416.43 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will report $416.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $568.30 million and the lowest is $269.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $551.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Newmark Group from $12.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,113,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 335,007 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,111,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,054,000 after purchasing an additional 99,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,938,000 after purchasing an additional 621,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.