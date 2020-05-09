$42.13 Million in Sales Expected for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) will post $42.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Financial Institutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.66 million and the highest is $42.60 million. Financial Institutions posted sales of $41.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Institutions will report full-year sales of $171.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $171.33 million to $172.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $174.87 million, with estimates ranging from $173.94 million to $175.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Financial Institutions.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $94,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,918.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $47,198.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,058 shares of company stock worth $212,352 in the last ninety days. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FISI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $255.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.11. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

