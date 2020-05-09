$42.76 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report sales of $42.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.50 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) reported sales of $40.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $172.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.35 million to $179.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.37 million, with estimates ranging from $165.49 million to $176.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBCP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $287.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, Director Matthew J. Missad purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.24 per share, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Ervin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,967 shares of company stock worth $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 101,952 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,504 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 358,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 73,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

