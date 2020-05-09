$43.86 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will report $43.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the lowest is $41.72 million. Limoneira reported sales of $42.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $176.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $168.04 million to $185.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $210.68 million, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $216.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $41.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.30 million.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Securities upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Limoneira stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. Limoneira has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $217.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Limoneira by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Limoneira by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Limoneira by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

