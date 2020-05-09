$604.52 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to report $604.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.29 million and the lowest is $595.22 million. Nomad Foods posted sales of $604.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $682.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 117,096 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

