$63.10 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce sales of $63.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.21 million and the lowest is $61.00 million. Radware posted sales of $60.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $264.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.90 million to $269.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $289.60 million, with estimates ranging from $289.20 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Radware had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Radware from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $23.69 on Friday. Radware has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Radware by 16.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

