$69.50 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce sales of $69.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the lowest is $67.40 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $70.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $276.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $283.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $274.46 million, with estimates ranging from $257.72 million to $291.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Insiders purchased a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $707.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

