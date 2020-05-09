$84.45 Million in Sales Expected for S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) will announce sales of $84.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for S & T Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.38 million. S & T Bancorp posted sales of $73.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will report full year sales of $336.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.18 million to $347.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $330.69 million, with estimates ranging from $326.39 million to $334.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow S & T Bancorp.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $82.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.41 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

STBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 189.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 72.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $24.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $936.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.69. S & T Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.49 and a 52-week high of $41.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. S & T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

