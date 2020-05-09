Aave Price Up 30.6% This Week (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Aave has a total market cap of $73.39 million and $1.31 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, ABCC, BiteBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.03612593 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011719 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008549 BTC.

About Aave

LEND is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1.

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Bibox, Kyber Network, Alterdice, IDEX, HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

