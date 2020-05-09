ABBC Coin (ABBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.54 Million

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z and RightBTC. Over the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $97.54 million and $38.70 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003318 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044566 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,003,278,750 coins and its circulating supply is 555,416,924 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is www.abbcfoundation.com.

Buying and Selling ABBC Coin

ABBC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Coinsuper, CoinBene, OOOBTC, IDAX, RightBTC, DragonEX, Bit-Z, BitForex and DOBI trade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABBC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

