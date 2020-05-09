Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,558 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $93.70. 6,167,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,034,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $161.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $35,232.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,796.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,485,416. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

