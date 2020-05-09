Abyss Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.72 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Kyber Network and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00044320 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.66 or 0.03577657 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031632 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011575 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Abyss Token Token Profile

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,096,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, CoinBene, IDEX, ZBG, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, CoinPlace, Kyber Network, Indodax, BitForex, CoinExchange, DDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

