AceD (ACED) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $710.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. AceD has a market cap of $47,487.24 and $710.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AceD has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002379 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000573 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000910 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 11,712,508 coins and its circulating supply is 11,700,108 coins. AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

