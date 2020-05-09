AdEx Price Down 14.1% This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. AdEx has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and $315,194.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000813 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Kyber Network, IDEX and Binance. During the last week, AdEx has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02182749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00174315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Binance, Huobi, Liqui, Kyber Network, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

