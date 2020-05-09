Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,401 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 1.2% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,651,587,000 after buying an additional 194,488 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,261,878,000 after buying an additional 202,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $367.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,849. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $324.84 and a 200 day moving average of $325.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

