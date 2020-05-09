Aeon Price Hits $0.44 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. Aeon has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $3,355.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00005126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. In the last week, Aeon has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00653637 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000852 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

