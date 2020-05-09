AidCoin (AID) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $773.00

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $410,513.10 and $773.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.45 or 0.02182600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00175835 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00068468 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00041780 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

AidCoin was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

