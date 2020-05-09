Aladdin Market Capitalization Tops $11.21 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 37.2% higher against the dollar. Aladdin has a total market cap of $11.21 million and $3.76 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CoinBene, BITKER and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,733.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.26 or 0.02180700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.63 or 0.02759819 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00491653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00654487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00072911 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00023699 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00466527 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aladdin Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,173,226,541 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aladdin’s official website is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, BITKER and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

