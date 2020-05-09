Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,817,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,748,651. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

