AllSafe (ASAFE) Hits Market Capitalization of $374,189.10

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $374,189.10 and $1,084.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004930 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000281 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

