America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 46.31% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ATAX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.70. 232,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,065. America First Multifamily Investors has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $34,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chad L. Daffer purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $37,830.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $89,640 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

