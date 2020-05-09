American International Group Inc. Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.61.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.18.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

