AmsterdamCoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, AmsterdamCoin has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. AmsterdamCoin has a total market capitalization of $16,311.53 and approximately $14.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official website is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

