Analysts Anticipate Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $70.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.60 million. Harmonic posted sales of $84.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $336.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $327.70 million to $346.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $413.77 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $460.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. Harmonic’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIT. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $429,718.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,244.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $547.13 million, a P/E ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 0.80. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

