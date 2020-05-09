Analysts Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Myers Industries reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

MYE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of MYE stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.19. 144,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $396.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Myers Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

