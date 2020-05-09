Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.34 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.69.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $26.95. 156,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,717,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,542,000 after purchasing an additional 546,688 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

