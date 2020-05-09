Analyzing McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

McDermott International (OTCMKTS:MDRIQ) and Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares McDermott International and Paul Mueller’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDermott International -34.50% -349.92% -10.94% Paul Mueller 4.33% 28.05% 6.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for McDermott International and Paul Mueller, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDermott International 0 0 0 0 N/A Paul Mueller 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.2% of McDermott International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of McDermott International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Paul Mueller shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

McDermott International has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paul Mueller has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McDermott International and Paul Mueller’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDermott International $8.43 billion 0.00 -$2.91 billion ($5.95) -0.01 Paul Mueller $197.18 million 0.16 $6.59 million N/A N/A

Paul Mueller has lower revenue, but higher earnings than McDermott International.

Summary

Paul Mueller beats McDermott International on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology. It designs, engineers, and constructs upstream offshore oil and gas facilities, downstream oil and gas facilities and pipelines, gas-fired power plants, liquefied natural gas import and export terminals, atmospheric and refrigerated storage vessels and terminals, water storage and treatment facilities, hydrocarbon processing facilities, and refining and petrochemical facilities, as well as performs pipe and module fabrication. The company also provides gas processing, refining, petrochemical and coal gasification technologies, as well as supplies proprietary catalysts, equipment, and related engineering services. It serves national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies, as well as producers of petrochemicals and electric power. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On January 21, 2020, McDermott International, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Paul Mueller

Paul Mueller Company provides manufactured equipment and components for the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company operates through four segments: Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, Field Fabrication, and Transportation. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment provides milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to dealers, as well as directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers. The Industrial Equipment segment offers biopharmaceutical equipment and pure water equipment; heat transfer products; and stainless steel and alloy processing and storage tanks, as well as food, beverage, chemical, and industrial processing equipment to industrial customers. The Field Fabrication segment provides field-erected tanks, vessels, equipment installation, process piping, retrofit and/or repair of process systems, and turnkey design and construction of processing plants. Its products are used in sanitary and industrial process applications. The Transportation segment includes the delivery of products to customers, and backhauls of materials and components. This segment also offers contract carriage services for third parties. Paul Mueller Company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

