AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

ANAB stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. 238,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.85. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.32.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.