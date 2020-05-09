ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $343.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.90 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 3,049,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.09 and a beta of 1.87. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,705.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 401,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,149,681 shares of company stock worth $7,733,944 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reduced their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

