Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Position Lifted by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,791 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2,078.1% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 20.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 24.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Capco Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 247,307 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 106,318 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth $5,508,000. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser Busch Inbev alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUD. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

BUD traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $43.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,553. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $102.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser Busch Inbev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.