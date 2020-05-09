ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.38. The company had a trading volume of 209,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The firm has a market cap of $416.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70.

In related news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANIP. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

