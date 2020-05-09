Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Anika Therapeutics stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.54. 425,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.04. The firm has a market cap of $433.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

ANIK has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sidoti raised Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barrington Research cut Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, First Analysis raised Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.40.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $115,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,105.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

