Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,496 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,556 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.6% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Adobe worth $136,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Adobe stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,547,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.14. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

