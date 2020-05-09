Aperio Group LLC Has $108.69 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Amgen worth $108,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 309.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,148,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,885,000 after buying an additional 868,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.03. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

