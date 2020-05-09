Aperio Group LLC Has $46.57 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,261 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $46,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,530,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,674. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.85.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

