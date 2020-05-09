Aperio Group LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717,271 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 46,741 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $48,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.49.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,338,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.