apM Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.82 Million (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00001150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $1.82 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.85 or 0.03569188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00056097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031598 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011545 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011509 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008306 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

APM is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

