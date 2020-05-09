Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $570,236.00

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.96 million and $570,236.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005159 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001703 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

