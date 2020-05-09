Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Appian updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.26–0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance to ($0.26)-($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.22 and a beta of 0.93. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $63.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72.

In other Appian news, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $217,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $608,158.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.44 per share, with a total value of $6,649,104.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,191 shares of company stock worth $1,273,546 over the last three months. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.26.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

