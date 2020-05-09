Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 783.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 20,576 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $564,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 126.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 26.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 46,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total value of $1,161,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $185.09 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $358.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.