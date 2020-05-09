Aragon (ANT) Trading Up 9.1% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00012702 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, AirSwap, Bitfinex and GOPAX. Aragon has a market cap of $35.06 million and approximately $472,890.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02182749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00174315 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068840 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00042141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,981 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one.

Aragon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bitfinex, Upbit, Bittrex, AirSwap, GOPAX, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

