Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,625. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.36 and a quick ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 3.58.

Get Aravive alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aravive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.