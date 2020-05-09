Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,431. The company has a market cap of $755.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $45.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

